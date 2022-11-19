  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

12,200 write TNPSC Group I examination in Madurai

November 19, 2022 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
TNPSC Group1 exam in progress at a centre in Madurai on Saturday.

TNPSC Group1 exam in progress at a centre in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G., MOORTHY

Over 12,200 candidates took the TNPSC Group 1 preliminary examination at 65 centres in Madurai on Saturday. According to sources, out of the 20,259 candidates who had registered their names, 12,276 took the exam. The attendance percentage stood at 60.5. Five flying squads, 18 mobile teams, 66 videographers and 65 monitoring officers were involved in the smooth conduct of the examination. Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar visited S.E.V. Matriculation Higher Secondary School, one of the exam centre, and inspected the arrangements made there.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.