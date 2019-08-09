122 SDPI cadre held

As many as 122 cadre of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were arrested when they attempted to stage a demonstration in front of the railway station here on Friday against the Centre for withdrawing special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state.

Led by Asani Ali, party’s Ramanathapuram Assembly segment in charge, the cadre tried to enter the railway station, when the police stopped and arrested them. Addressing the protesters, Mr. Ali said Jammu and Kashmir became part of India on a condition that it should be given special status and withdrawing it without the consent of the people amounted to usurping their rights and privileges.

Alleging that the BJP government was acting against the minorities, the protesters raised slogans against the Centre for giving more teeth to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and enacting the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill. These were aimed at intimidating the Muslim community, they alleged.