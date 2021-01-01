122 persons detained under Goondas Act in 2020 in Tirunelveli district

While detaining 122 persons under the Goondas Act in 2020, the Tirunelveli district police have registered 896 cases in connection with the smuggling of banned tobacco products and seized 769.74 kilograms of these products.

According to Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan, detention of habitual offenders, drug traffickers, sand miners and bootleggers was intensified in the district to check crimes and it led to the detention of 122 persons – 86 persons in the last six months alone – under Goondas Act.

“While 102 persons were detained under this Act in 2019, 20 more persons have been detained in 2020,” said Mr. Manivannan, adding that 41 murder cases had been reported in the district while this number was 35 in 2019. Accused in all the 41 murder cases have been arrested.

Of the 345 robbery, burglary and theft cases, 205 cases had been solved by recovering properties worth ₹78.82 lakh from the accused.

While 135 cases were registered in connection with the smuggling of banned tobacco products in 2019, 896 cases were registered in 2020.

Following intensified drive against the illicit sand miners, 347 cases were registered against 527 persons, who were arrested. Moreover, 405 vehicles used for illegal sand quarrying were also seized.

“In this category, 263 persons were arrested in 2019 following the registration of 184 illegal sand mining cases and 227 vehicles seized,” Mr. Manivannan said.

The SP said number of road accidents had come down to 720 from 851 mishaps in 2019. While 203 persons were killed in road accidents in 2019, 147 persons lost their life in 2020.

“Hence, we appeal to the bike riders to wear helmets and not to drive under the influence of alcohol,” Mr. Manivannan said.