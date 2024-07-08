122 kg of ganja seized by Sivananga district police

Sivaganga police seized 122 kg of ganja near Karaikudi on Sunday. Five persons have been arrested in this connection.

During routine rounds, Kundrakudi Sub-Inspector Premkumar noticed three persons with a motorbike near a farm. The SI turned his motorbike towards them to inquire them. On seeing the SI coming towards them, the trio tried to flee the spot on their bike.

Even as the SI gave them a hot chase, the trio got into a bushy area, abandoned the bike and started running on Tiruchi- Ramanathapuram highway.

The SI alerted the police control room seeking additional hands. When the police combed the area, they found 61 packets of ganja, each weighing 2 kg, hidden inside a concrete pipe.

Police investigation revealed that the abandoned bike had been stolen in Coimbatore district.

“We formed four teams and alerted neighbouring Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts about the fleeing suspects and a car bearing an Andhra Pradesh registration number, which was captured by a closed-circuit television camera in the area,” Sivaganga Superintendent of Police Dongare Pravin Umesh said.

Tiruchi District Police later secured the car with five persons at Samaypuram toll plaza.

The accused, identified as J. Vidhyasagar, 22, N. Sugash, 26, D. Sella, 23, B. Chandi, 24, and V. Abidesh Verma, 22, all from Andhra Pradesh, were remanded.

The police were on the lookout for the three absconding accused, said to be local persons.

Further investigation is under way to trace the source and destination of the ganja.