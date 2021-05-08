1,217 new cases in Madurai

Madurai

08 May 2021 20:32 IST

The district recorded 1,217 new COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday increasing the total number of cases to 37,940 and seven deaths taking the death toll to 579.

According to the health bulletin released by the State government, 825 persons were discharged and there were 5,795 active cases.

Out of 1,876 beds earmarked in COVID-19 Care Centres, 898 beds have been occupied.

Virudhunagar

district on Saturday recorded five COVID-19 related deaths taking the toll to 258 till date.

All the dead were male patients, aged between 37 years to 65. They died between May 5 and 7 in different Government Hospitals in the State.

The number of fresh positive cases continued to be on the higher side and stood at 294. After 348 patients got discharged, the number of active cases marginally came down to 1,608 from 1,667. With this, the total number of positive cases stood at 22,097 and the number of discharged patients has increased to 20,231.