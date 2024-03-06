GIFT a SubscriptionGift
121 species of birds spotted during first-ever annual bird census in Ramanathapuram Forest Division

March 06, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Blue faced malkoha.

Blue faced malkoha. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Over 6,000 birds of 121 species were counted during the first-ever annual bird census taken up by Ramanathapuram Forest Division this year.

Among them were rare migratory birds like the Greater Spotted Eagle, Montagu’s Harrier, Marsh Harrier, Booted Eagle and Kestrel. Also, small bird species like the Siberian Bushchat, Oriole, Indian Paradise Flycatcher, Pipits, Rosy Starlings and Barn Swallow were spotted.

The Asian Brown Flycatcher from Central Asia and Himachal Pradesh were also spotted, said District Forest Officer S. Hemalatha.

While in the first phase, the wetland birds census was conducted on January 27 and 28, the terrestrial bird count was done on March 2 and 3 in a second phase, she said. The bird census was conducted in the reserve forests and reserve lands, which saw the active participation of volunteers, ornithologists and forest officials.

The census was conducted in ten reserve forests of Selvanur, Oppilan, Mookaiyur, Mariyur, Mariyur (Valinokkam), Pamban, Pamban additional reserve forest, Kallangadu additional RF, Rameswaram section one and two, Pathiyamman RF -- and four reserve lands – Kalangadu, Karan, Thangachimadam and Rameswaram additional reserve land. 

