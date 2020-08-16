12,000 saplings planted on Sivakasi colelge campus

SIVAKASI

16 August 2020 19:24 IST

As many as 12,000 saplings were planted using Miyawaki technique to build a dense forest with native tree species on the campus of Mepco Schlenk Engineering College here on the 74th Independence Day on Saturday.

The college conducted the drive, conceptualised two years ago, with support from its alumni association. Principal S. Arivazhagan and Correspondent A.Tenzing inaugurated the exercise. The college already has close to 7,000 trees of different species, looked after by a gardening team. Last year the college received the Green Campus award from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

Advertising

Advertising

The programme was live streamed on YouTube.