12,000 kg of ration rice seized; two held

April 09, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

In a joint operation, police and civil supplies CID and other agencies on Sunday intercepted a lorry and seized 12,000 kg of rice allegedly intended for sale through ration shops in Ramanathapuram.

The early morning operation revealed that the lorry, which was stopped at Melakavanoor bus stop on Paramakudi-Mudukalathur Road, had 300 plastic bags in the vehicle. Each bag weighed 40 kg.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the lorry was driven by I Ayiram, who owned the vehicle. Along with him, the police arrested M. Manikandan, 35. Two others from Tirunelveli and Mudukalathur were wanted in this connection. A hunt was on to nab them.

