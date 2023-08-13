12,000 devotees climbed up Sathuragiri hills on Aadi Amavasai

August 13, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Srivilliputtur:

Over 12,000 devotees climbed up Sathuragiri hills on Sunday to offer prayers at Sundaramahalingam Temple as part of Adi Amavasai festival.

A huge posse of police, forest and fire and rescue services personnel have been posted on the hilly terrain to provide security to the men, women and children.

The devotees are permitted by forest officials to climb the hill only after ensuring that they do not carry any plastic bags. They are not allowed to carry inflammable materials and liquor bottles.

The district administration has allowed devotees to climb up and down the hills only during the day time from August 12 till August 16. Special buses are being operated from various parts of Virudhunagar district to Thaniparai on the foot of Sathurugiri hills.

Meanwhile, some 70 tribals staged a protest against the forest officials denying them permission to set up shops on the hill during the festival.

The officials seized their materials when they tried to put up shops on Wednesday.

