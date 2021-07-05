1,200 tonnes of milling copra to be procured from Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar

05 July 2021 20:08 IST

Tamil Nadu government has permitted National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) to procure 1,200 tonnes of milling copra from Virudhunagar district.

In a statement, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that the purchase was done to protect the interests of farmers and to increase their income. The produce would be purchased with the Centre’s price support scheme (PSS). Regulated Markets of Rajapalayam and Sattur would purchase the milling copra.

Fair average quality would be ensured by allowing 1% of other materials, fungal-infection and blackened copra of 10%, shrunk and broken copra 10% each and moisture content of 6%.

The regulated markets will deposit ₹103.35 per kg of copra purchased from farmers to their savings bank accounts. The purchase will be done till September.

Coconut farmers of Rajapalayam, Srivilliputtur and Watrap blocks can approach the Superintendents of the two regulated markets with their land documents, Aadhaar and copy of their savings bank passbooks.

The Superintendents can be contacted over 97914 36442 and 04563 222615 (Rajapalayam) and 88253 01530 and 04562 260410 (Sattur) for registration, the Collector said.