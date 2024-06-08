GIFT a SubscriptionGift
1,200 police personnel take part in ‘Run for a fit Ramnad police’ programme

The 3 km run was aimed at boosting the physical and mental well-being of police personnel

Updated - June 08, 2024 03:11 pm IST

Published - June 08, 2024 03:10 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh flagged off the ‘Run for Fit Ramnad Police’ programme and ran along with police personnel on Saturday, June 8, 2024

Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh flagged off the ‘Run for Fit Ramnad Police’ programme and ran along with police personnel on Saturday, June 8, 2024 | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Around 1,200 police personnel including men and women, participated in a three-kilometre run in Ramanathapuram on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

The run began from the Seethakathi Sethupathy sports stadium, where Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh flagged it off, and ended at the same spot.

In a brief chat with media persons, Mr. Chandeesh said that every day, police personnel faced numerous issues. Under such circumstances, physical and mental fitness was essential. Hence, it was proposed to have a run, once a fortnight across the district for all personnel. There were many personnel who had taken to running for the first time, he said, and this was a good beginning towards fitness. He added that they would encourage police personnel to continue such fitness exercises in their own jurisdictions. The initiative was Inspired by the police psycho-social support programme, Magilchi (Maximizing Ability Growth, Ideal Life Choices Independences).

All police personnel who walked or jogged for about six kms per week, would be recognised, the SP, who also ran with the team and later exercised at the stadium, said. He also said that the performance of all personnel would be monitored scientifically with the aid of smart watches.

Some of the participants said this was a very good initiative and it would help prevent them from developing conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. Women police personnel said that it helped them to breathe fresh air and the stretches, enabled them to be become more fit.

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal had recently launched the Magilchi programme in Madurai and had appealed to the personnel to utilise its benefits. Apart from physical fitness, the police and their families are also given counselling by experts and resource persons from the M S Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation in Madurai.

