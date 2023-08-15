ADVERTISEMENT

1,200 police personnel posted at Thaniparai

August 15, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 1,200 police personnel have been deployed for bandobust duty to devotees coming to Sathuragiri hills.

A statement said that devotees would be allowed to climb the hills from Thaniparai foothills between 5 a.m. and 12 noon only till August 17.

Stating that there was no adequate space for people to stay on the foothills during the night hours after climbing down the hills, the police have appealed to the devotees to plan their trekking up and down accordingly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides installing closed circuit television cameras, police personnel have ben deployed to prevent crime incidents. Prohibition Enforcement Wing personnel have been posted at Thaniparai to prevent illegal sale of liquor. A police control room has also been set up at Thaniparai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US