1,200 police personnel posted at Thaniparai

August 15, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - Virudhunagar

A total of 1,200 police personnel have been deployed for bandobust duty to devotees coming to Sathuragiri hills.

A statement said that devotees would be allowed to climb the hills from Thaniparai foothills between 5 a.m. and 12 noon only till August 17.

Stating that there was no adequate space for people to stay on the foothills during the night hours after climbing down the hills, the police have appealed to the devotees to plan their trekking up and down accordingly.

Besides installing closed circuit television cameras, police personnel have ben deployed to prevent crime incidents. Prohibition Enforcement Wing personnel have been posted at Thaniparai to prevent illegal sale of liquor. A police control room has also been set up at Thaniparai.

