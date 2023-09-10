HamberMenu
1,200 police personnel deployed in Madurai for Immanueal Sekaran guru puja

September 10, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai district police have made elaborate security arrangement for the 66th guru puja of Immanuel Sekaran on Monday.

The police have put up check-posts on 12 roads in the borders of different districts to ensure that only those vehicles which have been issued passes by the local police proceed towards the memorial of Immanuel Sekaran in Paramakudi. “Those vehicles without passes would not be allowed,” said a police officer.

With the Ramanathapuram district administration clamping prohibitory order, no hired vehicles would be allowed to carry people to Paramakudi. Officials of Revenue and Transport Departments would be present at the main check-post at Viraghanoor through which all vehicles would be allowed to enter Ramanathapuram district. Transport officials would be equipped with online verification facility to check whether any vehicles come with changed number plates.

Police would inspect the vehicles for liquor bottles and weapons. No passenger would be allowed to travel on the top of vehicles.

Over 1,200 police personnel have been deployed in Madurai district. Police personnel have been posted in all caste-wise sensitive villages. Statues of important leaders have been brought under police security.

