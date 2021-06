RAMANATHAPURAM

15 June 2021 22:44 IST

Uchipuli police seized 1,200 kg of turmeric that was being smuggled in a van here on Tuesday.

The police said that during a vehicle check, they saw a van being parked at a distance and some people fleeing from it. The police found 50 bags of turmeric in the van. The turmeric and the van were seized.

