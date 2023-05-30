HamberMenu
1,200 kg of beedi leaves seized

May 30, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thoothukudi North Police have seized a vehicle with 1,200 kg of beedi leaves even as it was reportedly about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka. Police said a surprise check was conducted in a mini cargo vehicle parked near the fish auction centre at Terespuram on Tuesday morning following information about smuggling of banned substances from Thoothukudi to Sri Lanka by a boat. When the police from Thoothukudi North Police Station removed the tarpaulin covering the bundles, they found that beedi leaves, weighing about 1,200 Kg, had been loaded in the vehicle in 49 bundles. Police, who suspect that the beedi leave bundles were about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka by a boat, have picked up one person for an interrogation.

