120 trees to be uprooted and relocated at Vaeinthankulam

Construction activity at bus stand has prompted move

With new constructions coming up and existing structures being repaired at Vaeinthankulam bus stand, around 120 trees — 10 to 15 years old — have been uprooted and replanted along the tank that will brim with water during the northeast monsoon.

When renovation and construction activity started recently at the bus stand under the smart city programme, 106 trees on the premises, mostly neem, were in danger of being axed. When the Corporation updated Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish about the progress of work, she asked the civic body to explore the possibility of relocating the trees.

Sub-Collector, Tirunelveli, Siva Krishnamurthy inspected the trees that were to come under the axed and scouted for new locations where they could be replanted within the shortest possible time.

The Collector suggested that the uprooted trees be replanted along the bunds of the new-look Vaeinthankulam, which was desilted last year with public contribution of ₹12 lakh.

Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan consulted his counterparts in other urban local bodies and finally contacted Bharathiyar University, Coimbatore, for technical guidance from the Department of Environmental Sciences.

Bharathiyar University Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj selected A. Manimekalan of Department of Environmental Sciences and ‘Osai’ K. Syed Kattuva, Project Officer, for the project.

“We have to relocate 120 trees, including neem, pungan and nuna, to Vaeinthankulam bunds, which will consume a minimum of 30 days,” said Mr. Syed.

When the first tree was relocated on October 25 with Ms. Shilpa planting it, there was a drizzle.

When a crow’s nest with two eggs was found in a neem tree, it was left intact. “We will come to this tree only after the eggs hatch and the chicks fly away,” said Mr. Syed, who also spared another tree that nestled a squirrel’s home.

After replanting the trees, he explains to each one of them the situation that necessitated their relocation and assures it of every possible care to ensure their germination.

In order to relocate a tree, ₹6,500 is spent on slicing the branches to ensure easy transportation, applying cow dung to them and deploying heavy equipment to uproot, shift and replant in a new pit, taking thaai mann (original soil) in a lorry, and watering for some time.

Organic manure and coconut pith are also put in the pit. To avoid drying up of the branches and the trunk, the entire portion is covered with gunny bags, which are kept wet throughout the day by sprinkling water. The contractor involved in the renovation of the new bus stand readily came forward to bear all expenses.

Mr. Syed, who opposes felling of trees, said relocation of trees should be the last resort. “When the situation demands, we should always strive hard to relocate the tree to a conducive spot instead of slicing it,” he said.

On its part, Nam Tamirabharani Iyakkam has sowed seeds of palmyrah trees on the bund to make it stronger. “We have sowed 100 palmyrah seeds. We are getting 150 more,” said Nallaperumal of the Iyakkam that renovated Vaeinthankulam last year.