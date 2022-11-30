120 students get education loans

November 30, 2022 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A total of 120 candidates received loans worth ₹4 crore at an educational loan mela organised by the district administration and district lead bank here on Tuesday.

The Collector said that eligible and interested entrepreneurs should not be prevented from realising their dreams due to lack of funds. By giving loans to entrepreneurs to start a business, it would boost productivity, thereby increase the Gross domestic product (GDP) and put India on the International map in terms of business.

He noted that 258 candidates had received educational loans worth 12.68 crore in the last month through various banks while 1,500 differently-abled people had received loans in the last year. He said that the district had got an appreciation certificate for lending the highest number of loans in the financial year 2021-22.

He assured necessary support from the district administration to those candidates who were unable to avail loans in the camp. He urged them to approach the district lead bank for more details.

District Lead Bank Manager Arunachalam, District Employment Officer Kameshwari and others were present.