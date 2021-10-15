120 sovereigns of gold jewels seized

City police call for installing more CCTV cameras

Madurai City Police arrested four persons, including a habitual offender, and recovered 120 sovereigns of gold jewels valued at ₹44 lakh from them on Friday.

In the wake of mounting complaints of chain snatching and robbery offences, Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha issued direction to form special teams to nab the culprits. Two teams comprising ACPs Ravi and Shanmugam, with Inspectors Balamurugan and Ganesan were formed.

After studying the pattern of crimes and going through CCTV footage, the special teams zeroed in on a few suspects. They closely monitored their movement and nabbed them, said DCP-Crime Rajasekar at a press conference held at Koodal Pudur police station.

Mani alias Vairamani of Krishnapuram Colony, his accomplice Balasubramanian, and Madankumar and his accomplice Siva of Kalmedu were arrested.

They were involved in crimes in areas coming under the jurisdiction of Tallakulam, Sellur, Koodal Pudur, Tirupalai, S.S. Colony, Anna Nagar, Keeraithurai, Avaniapuram and Tirupparankundram police stations for the past one month. Based on their confession, the police recovered 120 sovereigns of gold jewels and four two-wheelers.

By selling the stolen articles, the prime accused, Mani, had bought a land and was building a palatial house.

11,000 cameras in city

The DCP said that cameras installed in public places came in handy in nabbing the culprits. “Residents of houses and tenants of commercial buildings must install CCTV cameras on their premises, particularly facing the road. There are about 11000 cameras in the city police jurisdiction. But there must be more,” he added.

The modus operandi of the prime accused was to target women riding two-wheelers alone and after watching them for sometime, he would strike when the road was deserted. To protect his identity, he wore a full-mask helmet. He changed his two-wheeler for the different crimes. These were all observed in the CCTV footage, the police said.