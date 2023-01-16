120 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen from engineer’s house

January 16, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Burglars have stolen 120 sovereigns of gold ornaments from the house of an Assistant Engineer of Department of Highways.

Police said widow P. Devi, 58, of Canara Bank Colony under Perumalpuram police station limits, is working as Assistant Engineer in the Department of Highways. Even as she had gone to Chennai two weeks ago to be with her son and daughter, burglars had entered Devi’s house after breaking the rear door to burgle the gold ornaments.

When the neighbours noticed the broken rear door of the house on Sunday, they alerted Mrs. Devi, who came to her house on Monday. The burglars have apparently stolen 120 sovereigns of gold ornaments even as the police suspect that the quantum of the valuables burgled from the Highways Department Assistant Engineer’s house could still be more.

Based on the complaint from Mrs. Devi, the Perumalpuram police have registered a case and are collecting CCTV footages from the cameras fitted in this area.