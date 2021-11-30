120 lost-and-found mobile phones returned to owners

Virudhunagar

The police handed over 120 lost-and-found mobile phones to the owners here on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police M. Manohar distributed the phones worth ₹ 21 lakh that were recovered by the Virudhunagar district cyber crime police to the owners.

The district police had issued community service register receipts for 90 missing mobile phones and also acted on 30 petitions that were submitted to the SP.

The cyber crime police keep monitoring the missing mobile phone handsets through their IMEI number at periodical intervals.

Whenever the missing phones are activated, either by those who find them on the road or bought second-hand mobile phones from shops without proper verification, the cyber crime police alert the user that the phones they are using are crime property. The users either hand them over to the police or send them through courier from other districts and other States.

Inspector of Police (Cyber Crime) P.S. Uma Maheswari and Sub-Inspector of Police A. Haroon were present.