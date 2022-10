The Mahila Court here has awarded 12 years imprisonment to a youth for sexually assaulting a woman.

According to prosecution, Thiyagarajan, 34, of Vellankuzhi near Cheranmahadevi in the district sexually assaulted a woman from a village near Palayamkottai.

The Mahila Court judge Vijayakumar awarded 12 years imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹60,000 on Thursday.