12-year-old boy chases smart phone snatcher

KOVILPATTI

20 September 2021 21:11 IST

Appreciation is pouring in from police and local residents for a 12-year-old boy who courageously chased a smart phone thief here on Sunday.

S. Chezhiyan, 10, was playing along with his friends in front of his house on 3rd Street in Bharathi Nagar on Sunday afternoon. He had a smart phone with him.

An unidentified man snatched the smart phone from the boy and took to his heels. Chezhiyan shouted for help and also alerted his elder brother S. Naveen, 12, who was playing a few metres away.

Even while shouting for help, Naveen began to chase the thief. As no one came to his help, the boy chased him for a distance but in vain.

However, another mobile phone fell off from the thief’s pocket and Naveen picked it up and handed it over his father, Sundara Pandian.

Mr. Sundara Pandian handed it over to Kovilpatti West Police and filed a complaint. Police found that the phone too was stolen on the same afternoon from a house on the adjoining street. They registered a case and are on the lookout for the thief.