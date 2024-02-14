ADVERTISEMENT

12-year jail term for seven persons for smuggling 180-kg ganja in Cumbum

February 14, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

MADURAI

An NDPS Special court here on Wednesday awarded 12-year jail for seven persons in a 2020-case pertaining to smuggling of 180 kg of ganja registered by Cumbum North police.

The police team led by Inspector of Police, Silaimani, had intercepted a car on May 19, 2020 on bypass road. They found seven persons, including three women, travelling the car. They conducted a search in which they found six bags containing 180 kg of ganja being smuggled. The police had registered a case under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotrophic Substances Act and Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act. The case was subsequently transferred to Narcotics Intelligence Bureau.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The chargesheet was filed in October 2021.

When the case came up for final hearing, the Judge, A. Hariharakumar, convicted all the seven accused - A. Sugapriya, 34, R. Muthuselvam, C. Santhosh, 30, P. Swathi, 37, G. Eswari, P. Chellakali, 66, and M. Jayakumar, 34, all belonging to Theni district -- to undergo 12 years of jail.

The judge also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on each of them. Theni Superintendent of Police, R. Shiva Prasad, has appreciated the police team which secured the accused along with ganja and the Public Prosecutor, Surendran, for taking the case to conviction.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US