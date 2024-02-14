GIFT a SubscriptionGift
12-year jail term for seven persons for smuggling 180-kg ganja in Cumbum

February 14, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

MADURAI

An NDPS Special court here on Wednesday awarded 12-year jail for seven persons in a 2020-case pertaining to smuggling of 180 kg of ganja registered by Cumbum North police.

The police team led by Inspector of Police, Silaimani, had intercepted a car on May 19, 2020 on bypass road. They found seven persons, including three women, travelling the car. They conducted a search in which they found six bags containing 180 kg of ganja being smuggled. The police had registered a case under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotrophic Substances Act and Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act. The case was subsequently transferred to Narcotics Intelligence Bureau.

The chargesheet was filed in October 2021.

When the case came up for final hearing, the Judge, A. Hariharakumar, convicted all the seven accused - A. Sugapriya, 34, R. Muthuselvam, C. Santhosh, 30, P. Swathi, 37, G. Eswari, P. Chellakali, 66, and M. Jayakumar, 34, all belonging to Theni district -- to undergo 12 years of jail.

The judge also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on each of them. Theni Superintendent of Police, R. Shiva Prasad, has appreciated the police team which secured the accused along with ganja and the Public Prosecutor, Surendran, for taking the case to conviction.

