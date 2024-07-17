 12 tonnes of ration rice seized

Police have seized a lorry with 12 tonnes of ration rice during a vehicle check at Kadayanallur on Wednesday.

Following information about smuggling of ration rice from the district to Kerala, a police team, led by Inspector of Police, Kadayanallur, Raja, conducted vehicle check at Krishnapuram check-post on Madurai – Tenkasi Highway in the small hours of Wednesday.

When they stopped a lorry registered in Kanniyakumari district, the policemen checked the vehicle carrying poultry feed. They found that ration rice bags had been stacked at the centre of the vehicle even as poultry feed bags had been loaded around the rice bags.

After the police alerted the Civil Supplies CID about the seizure, they came to the spot and found that 12 tonnes of ration rice had been loaded in the lorry along with poultry feed.

Besides seizing the lorry with the ration rice, the police detained lorry driver P. Ashok, 34, of Paalappallam under Vilavancode taluk in western Kanniyakumari district.

Further investigations are on to nab the lorry owner and the persons who had sent the ration rice to Kerala.