12 Tharuvaikulam fishermen with boat detained in Maldives

October 27, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Twelve fishermen from Tharuvaikulam have been detained by the Maldives navy as their mechanized boat accidentally entered the territorial waters of the island nation even as they were involved in multi-day deep sea stay fishing.

According to Tharuvaikulam fishermen, 12 fishermen had gone for deep sea stay fishing in the mechanized boat of Michael Packiyaraj of Tharuvaikulam from Tharuvaikulam Fish Landing Centre on October 1. When they were reportedly fishing near the boundary of Maldives on October 23, the boat accidentally drifted into the territorial waters of the island nation. Subsequently, the Maldivian navy detained the mechanized boat with 12 fishermen and the catch.

“After the detained fishermen were taken to Male, the officials informed the owner of the boat about the detention of the boat with the fishermen,” the Tharuvaikulam fishermen said.

Following information, MP Kanimozhi has sent a letter to Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar appealing to him to initiate immediate steps for ensuring the safe release of the fishermen with their boats and the catch.

