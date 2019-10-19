‘12 test positive for dengue’

MADURAI

The Government Rajaji Hospital’s Dean K. Vanitha has said that a total of 12 people have tested positive for dengue and there are over 100 patients with viral fever here on Saturday.

“The situation is under control. We have a fever ward in place. It is isolated,” she added.

On Wednesday, Collector T.G. Vinay conducted a meeting with officials across departments on dengue preparedness and said that emergency medical teams were in place to deal with an outbreak, if any. Ever since, officials from different departments have been asked to keep their surroundings clean as surprise inspections may take place, according to a senior official from the public health department.