12 students receive education loans in Madurai

February 15, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - MADURAI

A total of 12 students received education loans worth ₹2 crore at the loan mela held at Velammal College of Engineering and Technology, here on Thursday.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan and Collector M. S. Sangeetha distributed education loans to the students. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Venkatesan said that in Tamil Nadu, Madurai stood first in terms of disbursal of education loans. Banks had sanctioned ₹168 crore education loans to the students, he said.

Collector M. S. Sangeetha said that the State government was implementing various schemes for the welfare of the students and necessary steps would be taken to ensure that quality education was provided to the students. Children should have access to basic education, she said and urged the students to make the best use of the education loan mela.

District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel, other officials, students and bank officials were present at the event.

