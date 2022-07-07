12 students of govt. school in Andipatti test positive for COVID-19

July 07, 2022 20:12 IST

Officials advised them to remain in home isolation or get admitted to GH

At least 12 students studying Classes VI, VII and VIII in a government school here have tested positive for COVID-19, Health Department officials said on Thursday.

Following the rise in the number of people suffering from fever, cold and body pain, testing for COVID-19 has been stepped up. Two days ago, some children studying in the government school in Andipatti complained of fever and cold. Samples were collected from 70 students, and 12 of them tested positive for the corona virus, the officials said.

The officials advised them to remain in home isolation and those who did not have such facility were recommended to get admitted to the isolation ward of the government hospital here, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Collector K.V. Muralidharan held a meeting with officials and doctors from Government Theni Medical College and Hospital, including Dean Balajinathan, at the Collectorate to discuss arrangements for the mega vaccination camp to be conducted on Sunday (July 10).

The Collector asked the officials to identify people, who are eligible to get the first or the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines in the district. The officials were also instructed to intensify the campaign pressing for wearing of masks at public places.

In another meeting with officials from Revenue and Public Works Department, the Collector discussed the preparedness for the southwest monsoon season.

He directed the officials to ensure that encroachments on low-lying causeways were removed and waterlogging or breaches of tanks were rectified. He asked Health Department officials in urban and rural local bodies to carry out fogging to curb any possible outbreak of dengue.

Later speaking to reporters, Mr. Muralidharan said the district administration had been meticulously enforcing COVID-19 guidelines. All steps had been taken to face any challenges that might arise in the next week due to start of the rainy season. He appealed to the people to be guarded and cooperate with the official machinery by getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

To a query on vehicles coming from other States, he said police had been advised to step up vigil on such vehicles and to verify vaccination of the occupants. “We will explore the possibility of opening up vaccination centres near check-posts at Tamil Nadu-Kerala border,” he said.