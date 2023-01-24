ADVERTISEMENT

12 stolen motorbikes seized; two held

January 24, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Inspector of Police (Traffic) A. Ramesh Kumar being appreciated by Madurai Commissioner of Police K.S. Narendran Nayar on Tuesday.

Madurai City Police have recovered 12 stolen motorbikes with the arrest of two persons on Monday.

A special team of police that probed into the frequent theft of bikes parked outside Madurai Rajaji hospital premises led to the arrest of J. Karthik (35) and M. Pandiyarajan (33).

The Deputy commissioner of Police (North) Arvind B.K said that the accused had targeted the motorbikes that were parked in unauthorised parking lot.

“Since, no one was keeping a tab on the bikes parked there it became easy for the accused. Besides, in some cases, the bike owners, who are in a hurry, had left the keys in the bike,” he added. During interrogation, the police found that they had been involved in theft of 12 bikes and recovered them.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police K.S. Narendran Nayar on Tuesday appreciated Inspector of Police (Traffic), A. Ramesh Kumar and his team for having nabbed two accused including a Sri Lankan national during an intensified vehicle check on Sunday.

When the duo made contradictory statements, the team checked the vehicle and found that they were smuggling 13 kg of banned tobacco goods.

Later, during interrogation, the law and order police found that the Lankan national had no valid passport.

The Commissioner also appreciated a special team, led by a Sub-Inspector of Police Sundareswaran for having arrested five north Indians who were involved in a hit-and-run accident at Kalavasal checkpost on January 11. They were given certificate of appreciation and cash rewards.

