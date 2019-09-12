12 more shops demolished

Twelve more buildings that were encroaching upon a channel here were demolished on Thursday.

Previously, 13 shops were removed on August 26 out of a total of 131 shops that encroached the Sevalkulam channel. This includes 106 shops under the control of Shenbagavalli Amman Temple and 25 private shops. The shops, which had erected concrete columns on the channel, were preventing the flow of water. During rain, it led to flow of brackish water onto roads creating difficulty for the people.

A stay order issued by the court for 13 other shops was vacated, which allowed the authorities to demolish them. A notice was earlier issued to the shops to remove them by September 11 or the government would go ahead to remove them on September 12.

Kovilpatti RDO J. Vijaya, Tahsildar Manikandan and officials from the Department of Highways, Fire and Rescue Services, Tangedco oversaw the demolition. Heavy security was deployed in the area.