March 17, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A total of 1.2 million green tiger shrimp seeds (PL 15-20) were sea ranched at Munaikadu (Palk Bay) on Friday under the project ‘sea ranching of green tiger shrimp (Penaeus semisulcatus) post larvae in Palk Bay and Gulf of Mannar’, funded by the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, under the Central Sector Scheme. The shrimp seeds were released by fishermen of Munaikadu in the presence of Dr. G. Tamilmani, Head-in-charge and Principal Investigator of the project, scientists and staff of Mandapam Regional Centre of ICAR-CMFRI. The fishermen thanked the Union government and the ICAR-CMFRI for such an initiative and expressed that this activity will be helpful in replenishing the green tiger shrimp stock. A total of 53.54 million green tiger shrimp seeds were sea ranched in Palk Bay and Gulf of Mannar since the inception of the Project (February, 2022). The sea ranching programme was coordinated by Dr. B. Johnson, Senior Scientist of the Centre, a release added.