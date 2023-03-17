ADVERTISEMENT

1.2 million green tiger shrimp seeds sea ranched at Munaikadu

March 17, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 1.2 million green tiger shrimp seeds (PL 15-20) were sea ranched at Munaikadu (Palk Bay) on Friday under the project ‘sea ranching of green tiger shrimp (Penaeus semisulcatus) post larvae in Palk Bay and Gulf of Mannar’, funded by the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, under the Central Sector Scheme. The shrimp seeds were released by fishermen of Munaikadu in the presence of Dr. G. Tamilmani, Head-in-charge and Principal Investigator of the project, scientists and staff of Mandapam Regional Centre of ICAR-CMFRI. The fishermen thanked the Union government and the ICAR-CMFRI for such an initiative and expressed that this activity will be helpful in replenishing the green tiger shrimp stock. A total of 53.54 million green tiger shrimp seeds were sea ranched in Palk Bay and Gulf of Mannar since the inception of the Project (February, 2022). The sea ranching programme was coordinated by Dr. B. Johnson, Senior Scientist of the Centre, a release added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US