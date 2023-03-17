HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

1.2 million green tiger shrimp seeds sea ranched at Munaikadu

March 17, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 1.2 million green tiger shrimp seeds (PL 15-20) were sea ranched at Munaikadu (Palk Bay) on Friday under the project ‘sea ranching of green tiger shrimp (Penaeus semisulcatus) post larvae in Palk Bay and Gulf of Mannar’, funded by the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, under the Central Sector Scheme. The shrimp seeds were released by fishermen of Munaikadu in the presence of Dr. G. Tamilmani, Head-in-charge and Principal Investigator of the project, scientists and staff of Mandapam Regional Centre of ICAR-CMFRI. The fishermen thanked the Union government and the ICAR-CMFRI for such an initiative and expressed that this activity will be helpful in replenishing the green tiger shrimp stock. A total of 53.54 million green tiger shrimp seeds were sea ranched in Palk Bay and Gulf of Mannar since the inception of the Project (February, 2022). The sea ranching programme was coordinated by Dr. B. Johnson, Senior Scientist of the Centre, a release added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.