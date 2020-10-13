12 MBA students of MKU get placed

Madurai
Twelve Masters in Business Administration (MBA) students of Madurai Kamaraj University got placed in ICICI Bank at a campus recruitment held at the university.
A press release from the MKU said that a total of 40 students attended the recruitment process. Three levels of evaluation process were held — an online exam, group discussion and personal interview. Out of the total students who appeared for the recruitment process, 12 students were selected.
Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan congratulated the students and gave away offer letters to them. V. Chinnaiah, Professor and Head, Department of Management Studies, MKU, thanked the bank for conducting the campus recruitment. Nodal Placement Officer P. Kannadas and other faculties of MBA department coordinated the conduct of the recruitment process, added the release.
