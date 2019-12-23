12 kg ganja seized

Ramanathapuram
The district police have seized about 12 kg of ganja after foiling an attempt to smuggle the contraband to Sri Lanka.
On getting alerted through police helpline 94889 19722, Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar led a police team on Monday night and seized the contraband at Thoppukadu seashore near Pamban.
As the police team reached the shore, the smugglers sensing trouble, escaped leaving behind a fishing boat and a GPS device, police said.
The SP said the modus operandi was that the smugglers would exchange the contraband for gold biscuits from their counterparts in Sri Lanka. Special teams have been formed to nab three people who escaped from the scene.
