Madurai

12 kg ganja seized

more-in

Ramanathapuram

The district police have seized about 12 kg of ganja after foiling an attempt to smuggle the contraband to Sri Lanka.

On getting alerted through police helpline 94889 19722, Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar led a police team on Monday night and seized the contraband at Thoppukadu seashore near Pamban.

As the police team reached the shore, the smugglers sensing trouble, escaped leaving behind a fishing boat and a GPS device, police said.

The SP said the modus operandi was that the smugglers would exchange the contraband for gold biscuits from their counterparts in Sri Lanka. Special teams have been formed to nab three people who escaped from the scene.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2019 10:57:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/12-kg-ganja-seized/article30382805.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY