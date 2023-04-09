ADVERTISEMENT

12 inmates escape from government home in Tirunelveli

April 09, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A view of the government observation home at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli on Sunday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Twelve inmates from the Government Observation Home in Palayamkottai, allegedly escaped from the premises on Sunday evening.

Police said that there were about 20 inmates in the Home, who were detained after they were found in conflict with the law.

On information, Commissioner of Police S Rajendran and police officers from Melapalayam visited the premises.

Police said that a special team had been formed to secure them. All the check-posts had been alerted. Teams were also deployed to scan the public at the bus stand and railway station in the city.

Only on Saturday, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights member R.G. Anand, Tirunelveli Collector K.P. Karthikeyan and other officials visited the Home. The member told reporters that there were about 20 inmates in the Government Home from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari.

