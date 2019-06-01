12 injured in bus-lorry collision

Ramanathapuram

At least 12 people, including the driver of a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus, were injured when the bus collided with paddy bags-laden lorry at the East Coast Road junction here on Saturday.

Police said the town bus from Pudumadam was proceeding towards here when it collided with the lorry from Mannarkudi and proceeding towards Tirunelveli. The collision had taken place despite speed breakers on all the four roads in the junction, caution boards and signals.

The front portion of the bus was ripped apart in the impact and those who were seated in front suffered injuries, police said. While the bus driver P. Rajasekar, 39, and three other women were admitted to the Government District Headquarters Hospital here, others were treated as outpatients, police said.

Kenikarai police arrested the lorry driver identified as V. Saravanan, 50, and investigating the case.