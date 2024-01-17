ADVERTISEMENT

12-foot-long python caught in Tirunelveli

January 17, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A 12-foot-long python was caught at C.N. Village near Tirunelveli junction on Wednesday.

The snake was spotted near Thiruvenkata Selvi Amman Temple at C.N. Village on January 14. The youth of the village tried to catch the reptile, but in vain. They alerted police and Fire and Rescue Services, who searched for the snake over the past two days.

 On Wednesday, the villagers spotted the python again on the banks of the Tamirabharani and alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who caught the snake.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 It was handed over to forest officials to be released in the Western Ghats.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US