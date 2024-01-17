12-foot-long python caught in Tirunelveli

January 17, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A 12-foot-long python was caught at C.N. Village near Tirunelveli junction on Wednesday.

The snake was spotted near Thiruvenkata Selvi Amman Temple at C.N. Village on January 14. The youth of the village tried to catch the reptile, but in vain. They alerted police and Fire and Rescue Services, who searched for the snake over the past two days.

On Wednesday, the villagers spotted the python again on the banks of the Tamirabharani and alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who caught the snake.

It was handed over to forest officials to be released in the Western Ghats.

