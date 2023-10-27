ADVERTISEMENT

‘12 fishermen jailed in Sri Lanka suffering from eye infection’

October 27, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Twelve of the 27 fishermen jailed in a Sri Lankan prison were suffering from an eye infection, fishermen association members said here on Friday.

Fishermen leader P. Jesu Raja said according to reliable information the counsel appearing for the 12 fishermen pleaded in the court that they had the eye ailment. From day one of their stay in over-crowded cells, they were unable to sleep properly. Many of them could not even stretch their legs in the cells, the court was informed.

The 12 fishermen were affected by the infection spreading in parts of the prison area. Considering their plight, the court should grant them bail so that they could get proper treatment immediately, their counsel said.

However, due to certain non-compliance with procedures by Fisheries Department officials, the court adjourned the case till November 8 and extended their judicial custody for the second time, Mr. Jesu Raja said, adding that the hardship faced by the family members of the fishermen was extreme.

