12-day Vaigai Peru Vizha begins in Madurai

Inquisitive devotees from in and around Madurai thronged the venue of ‘Vaigai Peru Vizha’, a 12-day event to augment water supply in the Vaigai river, that began here on Wednesday.

The programme organised by Akhila Bharatiya Thuraviyar Sangam began with discourse and bhajans.

President of Vaigai Peru Vizha, Swami Ramanantha, said that the event, held for the first time, aims to ensure that the river becomes perennial. In order to do so, the organisation poured water from seven rivers into the different pits created on the dry Vaigai banks.

A special day will be dedicated to addressing each stakeholder’s role in the protection of the river.

“We are going to have meetings for Sanyasis, Shaivites, Vaishnavites, farmers, youth, women and people from all religions on different days. The idea is to ensure we discuss the protection of the river by establishing proper check dams, harvesting rainwater and ensuring that funds are allocated towards its maintenance,” he said.

Stakeholders must work towards keeping the river clean by preventing garbage dumping. Local administrations should prevent sewage from mixing into the river, he demanded.

The Shendalangara Sampathkumara Ramanuja Jeeyar of Mannargudi said that it was not enough if discussions regarding rain were restricted to festivals.

Vizha vice-president N. Srinivasan said that Puttu Thoppu, the place where the event is being held, holds an important place in Madurai’s history.

A maha arthi was held in the evening at around 6.30 p.m. At least 50 sanyasis were present on inauguration day.

An elaborate security arrangement has been done.