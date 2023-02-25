12-day ‘Masi’ festival begins at Tiruchendur

February 25, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

The 12-day Masi festival began with the hoisting of the holy flag at Subramanian Swamy Temple at Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district on Saturday.

Along with a large number of devotees, officials of the HR&CE department, temple trustees and chairman witnessed the event at 5.20 a.m. The sanctum sanctorum was opened at 1 a.m., which was followed by abhishekam and aradhana for the presiding deity.

As the procession of the deities began, the devotees chanted Vetrivel Muruganukku arohara.. Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam Srimath Thiru Sitrambalam Thambiran Swamigal, Judge Vashith Kumar, Joint Commissioner (HR&CE) Karthik, chairman Arul Murugan and trustee Ganesan participated.

The officials said that apart from special pujas and processions daily, the car festival would be performed on the 10th day (March 6). and float festival on the 11th day (March 7. The festival would conclude on March 8.