12-day book festival ends in Madurai

The 12-day-long book festival 2024 in Madurai came to an end on Tuesday.

The book fair planned for 11 days was extended by a day on Tuesday on account of holiday for Milad-un-Nabi following the instruction of Collector M.S. Sangeetha. As the fair concluded on a government holiday, a large number of people were able to spend their holiday fruitfully by visiting the fair and buying their favourite books.

A publisher said that though book sales were comparatively lower this year, some books on selected topics were bought by many people.

“The touch and smell of books are still cherished by some people as many youngsters with reading habits have moved to accessing books in e-book formats,” he added.

But, at the same time, there were many who were specifically looking for books which were also available on e-book or audio book formats, he noted.

The number of new books which were newly released prior to the book festival were not so welcoming as many of the new books to be launched focus on the Chennai book fair which happens in the beginning of every year, the publisher said.

“Some Madurai-based writers and less prominent writer’s books were launched, but the time was not enough to take it to a large number of people through book review meetings and discussion,” the publisher added.

However, the footfall of the visitors should have increased due to the school students and extension of the fair by a day.

The last day of the fair ended with cultural performances and prize distribution to school students who were part of the cultural and art performances which were conducted during the course of the book fair.

As per district administration, total of seven lakh people including 42,000 students from 700 schools visited the book fair. Books worth ₹ 3.50 crore were sold during the fair.