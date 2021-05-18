12 cryogenic tanks to be imported: Thangam Thennarasu

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu is inspecting a COVID-19 Care Centre at Mukkoodal on Tuesday.

TIRUNELVELI

18 May 2021 21:36 IST

The State government is all set to import 12 cryogenic tanks, each with a capacity of 20 tonnes, for storing liquefied oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients, Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu said on Tuesday.

During an informal chat with reporters at Mukkoodal near Cheranmahadevi in the district, after inaugurating a COVID Care Centre in the hospital for beedi workers there, Mr. Thangam Thennarasu said 175 beds, including 120 oxygen concentrator-supported beds, had been kept ready at the hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.

Advertising

Advertising

Apart from medical equipment and medicines, the hospital had been provided with adequate number of doctors and nurses to take care of patients with the viral infection.

Even as the State Government was ensuring adequate availability of medical-grade oxygen availability in hospitals by generating the life-saving gas at all possible points, 12 cryogenic tanks, each with a capacity of 20 tonnes, would be imported before May 22 to strengthen oxygen storage in government and government medical college hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. The oxygen could be stored at minus 150 degree Celsius or lower in the tanks.

Apart from Sivananda Hospital in Pattamadai, SCAD Polytechnic in Tharuvai, and Government College of Engineering, Palayamkottai, COVID Care Centres had been inaugurated at Koodankulam, Munanjipatti, Thisaiyanvilai and Panagudi.

The Mukkoodal hospital, built by Union Ministry of Labour for the benefit of beedi workers, was underutilised for long and, hence, Collector V. Vishnu converted the unused portion of the hospital into a COVID Care Centre, which was expected to lessen the burden of other centers in the district and also Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Under the direct supervision of the Collector, the hitherto defunct portions of the hospital were cleaned on a war-footing and kept ready with 175 beds and other medical equipment to treat COVID-19 patients. Besides medical treatment, patients admitted here would be given yoga sessions and breathing exercises by trained yoga masters.

After inspecting the COVID Care Centre at Mukkoodal, Mr. Thangam Thennarasu and Mr. Vishnu visited the fever camp at Kallur near here.

“The Department of Public Health should organise fever camps across the district to identify persons suffering from fever, cold and cough, important symptoms of COVID-19,” the Minister said.

Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Pratik Tayal, Palayamkottai MLA Abdul Wahab and others accompanied the Minister.