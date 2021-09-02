12 burglary cases solved with the arrest of three

Madurai district police have solved 12 cases of burglaries reported in Madurai and Virudhunagar districts with the arrest of three persons from Peraiyur.

The police identified the accused as R. Rajakani, 29, of S. Paraipatti, M. Sundaram, 32, and K. Thangapandi, 31, of Chokkalingapuram.

The gang would conduct a recce in select areas and identify locked houses before striking at them, Madurai Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said.

They would park their car in front of the gate and even as one would keep a watch on movement of people on the street, the other two would break open the house and almirahs. “They will lay their hands on all valuables, including household articles and electronic goods, so that they make the most of their effort and leave the house at the earliest,” the SP said.

The houseowners’ habit of leaving keys on the almirahs at most expected places made their task only easier. “All of them had got stuck in financial crisis in the last few months and started to strike at locked houses outside their locality to make some quick money,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (Tirumangalam) S. S. Vinothini said.

The accused had sold the goods at throwaway prices. The police recovered from them ₹1.10 lakh in cash, over 27 grams of gold jewellery, four LED TVs, three mobile phones, a laptop and several utensils and lamps worth ₹6.80 lakh.

They had struck 12 houses in various parts of Madurai and Virudhunagar districts in the last two months. An analysis of the cellphone tower signals in all the crime scenes led the police to the accused.