1,199 voters opt for postal ballot in Madurai constituency

April 05, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 1,199 voters aged above 85 or differently abled have opted to cast their vote through the postal ballot in Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency during this election.

According to a press release issued by the Madurai district administration, 875 people aged 85 and above and 324 differently abled persons in Madurai constituency had opted for postal ballot. They applied through Form 12 D which was distributed directly to their residence by the polling officials.

Voting through postal ballots will take place on April 6, 7 and 8. A total of 25 teams have been formed in Madurai Lok Sabha constituency to go to the residences of the people to enable them to exercise their franchise.

