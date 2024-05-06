11,936 students pass Plus Two exams in Theni

May 06, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Theni

A total of 11,936 students, including 5,647 boys and 6,289 girls, successfully passed the Plus Two exams, the results of which were announced on Monday.

According to the education department officials, the pass percentage had slightly improved by 1.48 when compared with the last year..

A total of 12,611 students appeared and 11,936 among them had passed out successfully.

Dindigul

Dindigul district secured 95.40 % pass with a total of 6724 students including 3923 girls and 2801 boys. Students from the government schools secured 91.93 per cent, while students from the government-aided and private schools bagged 97.97 % each.

Interestingly, Dindigul district had performed extremely well as it had secured 15th rank this year from 21st rank in 2023. The officials said that out of a total 216 schools, 83 among them had 100 % pass, which included 19 government schools.

Ramanathapuram

Out of 71 government schools, 19 had bagged 100 % pass in Ramanathapuram district, while four out of 36 government aided schools secured centum and 37 out of 53 matriculation schools had obtained 100%.

The officials said that a total of 13,549 students had appeared for the plus-two examination and out of this 7007 girls (96.69%) and 5850 boys (92.83%) had successfully passed out.

Sivaganga

It was a double delight for the students of Sivaganga district. The plus-two results not only brought in cheers to the students as the pass percentage moved up to 97.42, but also to the schools and teachers as the overall rank moved to second in Tamil Nadu from sixth rank in 2023.

The School Education department officials said that out of 14,925 students who had appeared, 14,540 among them passed which included 6469 boys and 8071 girls. The pass percentage of boys stood at 96.45 while that of the girls was at an all time high of 98.21.

The pass percentage last year was at 97.26, a marginal increase of 0.16 %. The chief educational officer Balumuthu appreciated the teachers and the schools in the district for bringing in laurels to the district.

Interestingly, Sivaganga district had moved to the fourth place in the State in the government school category, which showed that the schools had improved its infrastructural facilities in multiple ways helping the students to have exposure on a par with those in government aided schools and in private institutions.

