119 students from government schools in Madurai clear NEET

Published - June 05, 2024 09:37 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

About 162 students from government and government-aided schools in Madurai have cleared NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), conducted by the government for admission to medical colleges, the results of which were announced on Tuesday. 

While the number of eligible students in 2023 was 192, the number has gone down this year. Among the 192, seven students were admitted either in MBBS or BDS courses.  

This year, however, the numbers are yet to arrive, and the eligible students could increase by 30, officials said. 

Out of the 162 students who cleared NEET this year, 119 were from government schools and 43 government-aided institutions. 

S. Vennila Devi, NEET/JEE Madurai district coordinator, said two students have scored above 500 marks and eight students above 400 marks.  “We expect about eight students to enter medical courses this year. Among them, seven are eligible for the 7.5% reservation available for government school students,” she said.  

The first mark in the district was 612, scored by B. Rakshana of Sundararajapuram Corporation Higher Secondary School, which is followed by 574, 548, 502, 484, 480, 475 and 460 marks, she said.  

“While some of the students who cleared the NEET are repeaters, first-attempt students are rare, as many miss the grade by a whisker,” she said.  

Most of the government school students who have cleared NEET attended coaching classes conducted by the School Education Department, Ms. Devi said.  

As many cannot afford the high fees charged by private coaching centres, the government came to their rescue by provided them best training by best teachers, she added.  

“The increasing numbers give us hope about the number of government school students entering medical colleges every year,” she said. 

