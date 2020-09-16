118 new cases, 130 discharges in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI/MADURAI

16 September 2020 20:04 IST

Kanniyakumai reports 114 fresh cases, Madurai 97

Tirunelveli reported 118 new COVID-19 positive cases, which raised its case tally to 11,429, with 1,054 active cases, on Wednesday. A total of 130 people were discharged from hospitals. With one fresh fatality, the district has registered a death toll of 192.

Kanniyakumari’s case count moved up to 11,311 with the addition of 114 cases. After 84 patients were discharged, the district has 844 active cases and its toll remains at 210.

Eighty-five fresh cases were reported in Thoothukudi, which now has a tally of 12,543, with 764 active cases. While 40 patients were discharged from hospitals, the district did not witness any death.

In Tenkasi, 70 people tested positive, taking the district’s tally to 6,467. A total of 136 people were discharged, and one person died, raising the district’s toll to 122.

Madurai recorded 97 new cases, which pushed the tally to 15,578. The death toll remained at 374. With 34 people having been discharged from various COVID-19 treatment facilities, the district has 799 active cases.

Dindigul added 64 cases to have a tally of 8,065. Hospitals in the district discharged 68 patients.

Fifty-one fresh cases were reported in Theni, which has a tally of 13,965. There were 84 discharges from hospitals.

Ramanathapuram’s tally went up to 5,269 with 36 cases recorded on Wednesday. There were 30 discharges.

Sivaganga registered 40 new cases, with which its tally moved up to 4,625. The number of people discharged in the district was 30.

The tally of Virudhunagar district rose to 13,817 with 50 fresh cases. After 82 people were discharged, the district has 368 active cases. Its death toll remains at 205.