118 irrigation tanks, 215 ‘ooranis’ to be desilted: Collector

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish has said that 118 small irrigation tanks and 215 ‘ooranis’ in the district will be desilted under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme.

“The desilting of ‘ooranis’ and the small irrigation tanks that has already been commenced with the funds available with MNREGP will be completed before September-end so that rainwater can be stored in these renovated waterbodies during ensuing northeast monsoon,” Ms. Shilpa said after inspecting the ongoing desilting works at Vadakku Pudhur, Vellappanaeri, Poolaankulam and Veeriruppu, all under Sankarankovil block under the ‘kudimaramathu’ works.

After participating in the car festival of Sri Sankaranarayanar – Gomathi Ambal Temple at Sankarankovil on Sunday, Ms. Shilpa paid surprise visits in these waterbodies to check the quantum of work completed so far and its quality. Since the farmers’ associations are being involved actively in the ongoing desilting of these waterbodies, she interacted with the agriculturists to understand the progress of the work.

When she inspected the Thonakaalkulam at Vadakkupudhur near Sankarankovil, where the desilting work has been taken-up on an outlay of ₹ 20 lakh, Ms. Shilpa asked the farmers to expedite the work so as to complete the enter work by September-end. She then inspected the desilting work at Periyakulam in Nagaram panchayat at the cost of ₹ 17 lakh and at Veeriruppukulam on an outlay of ₹ 30 lakh.

Even as she was interacting with the farmers after inspecting the desilting work at Vellappanaerikulam being carried out at the cost of ₹ 30 lakh, the Collector asked the agriculturists to strengthen the bunds also with the soil being desilted in the waterbody.

Since the MNREGP workforce has been hired for executing the works in renovating the small irrigation tanks and ‘ooranis’, Ms. Shilpa met the women workers at the spot and inquired about the quality and quantity of the essential commodities being sold through the fair price shops.

The Collector, after the inspection, said ₹ 5 lakh each was being spent for desilting the 118 small irrigation tanks while ₹ 1 lakh each had been allocated for desilting 218 ‘ooranis’ which would do wonders in improving groundwater table in the villages concerned, besides effectively mitigating drinking water issues in these hamlets.

“The State Government has released ₹ 43 crore for taking up 185 ‘kudimaramathu’ works in the district. Now, good number of ‘ooranis’ and small irrigation tanks are being desilted and the bunds strengthened. In all, we’ve allotted ₹ 8.08 crore for these works for reviving ‘ooranis’ and small irrigation tanks. With the help of sponsors, we’ve taken-up a few more works in the district. All these works will be completed before September-end with the objective of storing as much quantity of water during the ensuing northeast monsoon,” Ms. Shilpa said.

When she visited the Block Development Office at Melaneelithanallur, the Collector asked Block Development Officer Muthupandian to properly maintain the nursery in the BDO’s Office. “Raise as many varieties of native breeds (of trees) in the nursery and distribute them to the public,” she instructed him.