11,750 kg of ration rice seized near Sivakasi

Revenue officials seized 11,750 kg of ration rice being smuggled in a truck on the way to Madurai, here on Thursday.

Sivakasi Tahsildar S. Rajakumar and Taluk Supply Officer R. Jayapandi, intercepted the truck near a college on Sivakasi-Madurai highway at around 9.30 a.m.

Upon noticing the officials, two persons jumped out of the lorry and attempted to flee. The official team nabbed one of them, identified as B. Malaimannan of Madurai.

He had reportedly told that ration rice was being smuggled. The officials found 250 bags of rice, meant to be distributed through Public Distribution System in the lorry. The officials handed over the rice to Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation godown. The driver of the truck and the vehicle were handed over to Civil Supplies – Criminal Investigation Department for further enquiry, Mr. Rajakumar said.